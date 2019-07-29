GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a man died after falling from the roof of a four-story building under construction in Greenville County.
The death occurred at an address on Hoke Smith Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m.
Deputies said they arrived and found the man deceased.
The coroner identified the victim as Vincente Juarez Lopez, 47, of Stone Drive in Greenville.
An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine a cause and manner of death.
Deputies said foul play is not suspected.
