Construction site death

Construction site death investigation (FOX Carolina/ July 29, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a man died after falling from the roof of a four-story building under construction in Greenville County.

The death occurred at an address on Hoke Smith Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m.

Deputies said they arrived and found the man deceased.

The coroner identified the victim as Vincente Juarez Lopez, 47, of Stone Drive in Greenville.

An autopsy has been scheduled to help determine a cause and manner of death.

Deputies said foul play is not suspected.

MORE NEWS - Coroner: 15-year-old who was critically wounded in shooting has now died

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.