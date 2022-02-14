GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)-. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a woman passed away after being injured during a house fire.
Coroner Jenn Cason identified the victim as 85-year-old Barbara Craigo from Greenville County. Greenville County Deputies said deputies responded to the fire on February 3, 2022. According to deputies, firefighters found Craigo inside the home and pulled her out.
Previously: Deputies: Woman in hospital after she was found in burning home
According to Cason, Craigo was taken to JMS Augusta Burn Center following the fire, but she sadly passed away on February 9, 2022.
The fire is still being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office.v
