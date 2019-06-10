GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An accident has been reported along White Horse Road and Farris Bridge Road, troopers say.
Coroner Jeff Fowler confirms the collision is fatal, with one victim.
The victim was identified as Jasmine Dodson, 40, of Viewmont Drive, the coroner released.
The coroner says the driver side of the vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer.
The accident is under investigation, officials say.
We passed through that intersection at 7pm, and the traffic lights were out! Not surprised someone got hit. Shame they passed...[sad]
