First reading for Spartanburg ordinance - animal sheltering/tethering

The Spartanburg City Council convened to hold its first reading of an ordinance titled "Animals," that aims to provide for sheltering and humane tethering requirements. 

 Mindy Cecil, FOX Carolina

On Monday, June 17, the Spartanburg County Council will be holding their "first reading" of the new animal ordinance.

Public comments happened after, our on scene crew reported. 

 Citizens spoke in public comments, each one taking one aspect and talking about how it could be improved and enforced.

 Rev. Cheri Woods spoke in the public comments about not enough change in the animal tethering section. They changed the tether, but have no time limit.

The CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society spoke as well, asking the council to add language about temperature control, for both highs and law, for the animals. 

The ordinance is available here. 

