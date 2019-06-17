On Monday, June 17, the Spartanburg County Council will be holding their "first reading" of the new animal ordinance.
Public comments happened after, our on scene crew reported.
Citizens spoke in public comments, each one taking one aspect and talking about how it could be improved and enforced.
Rev. Cheri Woods spoke in the public comments about not enough change in the animal tethering section. They changed the tether, but have no time limit.
The CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society spoke as well, asking the council to add language about temperature control, for both highs and law, for the animals.
The ordinance is available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.