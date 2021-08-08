SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office confirmed that a man's body was found near North Forest St. and Blassingame St. on Saturday.
The body was identified by the coroner as 60-year-old Lorenzo "Peewee" Maybin. Maybin was pronounced dead at 11:55 Saturday evening, the coroner says.
According to a release from the coroner, Spartanburg police are investigating the events leading up to the discovery of the man's body.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Spartanburg Police Department.
The coroner confirmed that forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
