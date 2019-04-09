SENECA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant on a residence along Brookwood Drive, in Seneca, this week.
The narcotics unit searched the home on April 9th.
When the home was searched, a mother and son were found in possession of heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and other dangerous chemicals, deputies say.
Candace McMahan, 46, was arrested for possession of narcotics in a manner of distribution of methamphetamine, along with possession of other controlled substances. She was also charged with distribution of suboxone.
Her son, Tyler McMahan, 28, was arrested for possession of marijuana, and the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Both were cuffed and taken into deputies custody.
Deputies said Tuesday was the second time a search warrant was executed for illegal drug concerns at the home on Brookwood Drive in the last nine months.
