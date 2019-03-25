LAURENS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Laurens County Deputies arrested a man for possession with intent to distribute after finding a duffel bag full of marijuana in a wood line area, they released to media.
On March 22, 2019, the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cedric Terry Bailey for Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Deputies were called to a location on Irene Circle after someone doing work on the property located a duffel bag filled with marijuana hidden in a wooded area.
Deputies say the marijuana was found to belong to Cedric Terry Bailey, who was located along a trail in the woods.
Mr. Bailey was found to be in possession of approximately 3 pounds of marijuana when he was located, and Investigators located more marijuana in his residence.
Investigators said they seized a total of approximately 8 pounds of marijuana during this investigation.
Mr. Bailey was transported to Johnson Detention Center where he was booked
on the charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
