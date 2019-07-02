SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg said a call about a domestic dispute ended with a man and woman being charged with four counts of child neglect.
Deputies said they were called to a home on Phillips Lane in Woodruff where a boyfriend and girlfriend gave conflicting reports of violence between them. The woman, Cindy Cathcart, had no sign of injury but deputies said Jonathan Phillips had some minor scratches.
Deputies said two children, ages 3 and 8, were also in the home.
Deputies said the 3-year-old girl was “filthy and her legs were covered in dirt and insect bites.” They also saw a few insect bites on the 8-year-old.
Deputies then inspected the rest of the home, and reported it was in a “deplorable state.”
Per the incident report:
“There were clothes, trash, dirt and debris everywhere on the floors and furniture. There were numerous full trash bags (4 or more) on the kitchen floor that were open and spilling out. Both sinks and the stove were overflowing with dirty dishes. Roaches and other insects were in abundance throughout the home. There were two large dining room tables in separate rooms each buried in clothing to the point that all you could actually see of the tables were the legs. I do not know if the clothes were clean or dirty. There was what appeared to be decaying insect remains or rodent droppings on the floor in the kitchen area. The refrigerator and freezer were both filthy and had insect activity inside them and very little unopened food. Some of the food in the refrigerator was uncovered and did not appear to be edible. The little food that was in the freezer was not completely frozen as it was still malleable. There was also a rank aroma also detected in the residence. I also observed a carport outside that had a large accumulation of trash and filled trash bags. There was also trash and discarded foodstuffs at the bottom of the entrance steps that had not been cleaned up.”
A woman who deputies said was in poor health, Phillips’ mother, was also in the home. Deputies said the woman could only move around with a walker and could not care for herself. The woman was placed in emergency protective custody.
The children were placed in custody of a family member.
Cathcart was arrested and charged with four counts of child neglect. Phillips was also charged with four counts of child neglect and neglect of a vulnerable adult.
