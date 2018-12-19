Boiling Springs, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies said they were called top the Los Mexicanos restaurant on Boiling Springs Road in regard to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, said Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they arrived to find a man sitting at a booth inside the restaurant with a gun visible on his waist.
After the deputies secured the firearm without incident, the male was identified as Eddie Lovingood. The suspect claimed to be target practicing earlier in the afternoon and had forgotten to take his gun off his belt.
Lovingood was found to not have a permit to carry a firearm, and to have a felony conviction. The deputies found that due to his criminal history, he was not allowed to have a gun. He then was arrested and transported to the county detention center.
Lovingood's Ruger 9mm was secured at the Sheriff's office and he was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol.
