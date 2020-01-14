SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for tips on who shot a man Monday evening in the Utica Mill area of Seneca.
Deputies said they arrived at an address on D Street just after 5 p.m. and found a male victim with blood on him.
Deputies said the person who called 911 reported that the victim had been shot.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they began rendering first aid, including the use of a tourniquet on the victim. He was then airlifted from the scene to AnMed hospital.
According to investigators, the victim is a homeless man and known to frequent the Utica Mill area. Investigators believe the victim was shot in another part of Utica Mill and made his way to D Street where he was found.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC to report any information.
Deputies say tips that lead to an arrest or prosecution of those responsible could get you a cash reward of up to $2,000.
MORE NEWS - National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes in the Upstate Saturday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.