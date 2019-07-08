SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies said a man wanted on multiple child sex charges involving an underage girl in Spartanburg County was arrested in Alabama.
According to warrants, the crimes happened between 2002 and 2010.
Lewis Allen Gates, 59, is accused of using force or coercion to sexually assault a child victim multiple times.
Warrants state the victim was between 11 and 14 years old when the majority of the abuse occurred between January 2002 and July 2007.
Deputies said they began investigating in 2011.
Arrest warrants were signed in June of this year.
Gates was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11 – 14 second degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct third degree.
