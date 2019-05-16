McDowell County, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Charlotte man with a vacation home in McDowell is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of his stolen porch swing, deputies say.
Blair Ashcraft reported in July 2016 that someone removed the swing from a residence on Old Wildlife Club Drive in Marion.
It is a handmade solid oak swing with custom cushions and heavy suspension chains.
Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the swing is asked to call Detective Billie Brown at the McDowell County Sheriff's Office at 652-2237.
