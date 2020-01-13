SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a person was airlifted after being injured in the Utica Mill Hill area Monday evening.
Deputies said they arrived at an address on D Street just after 5 p.m. and found a male victim with blood on him.
Deputies said the person who called 911 reported that the victim had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing and no other details were immediately available.
