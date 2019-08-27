HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies responded to an incident at Dana Elementary today, that ended in a person being arrested.
Deputies say that a person with a concealed weapons permit brought a weapon into the school. It was noticed by the school resource officer and the appropriate action was taken.
The person was arrested but it appears to be an inadvertent oversight and was not for a threat or display of aggressive behavior toward anyone, deputies say.
