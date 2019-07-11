Yasmin Clarisse Kosciuch

Yasmin Clarisse Kosciuch (Source: GCSO)

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies have tracked down a runaway teen who suffers from medical issued.

Deputies said Thursday they were searching for Yasmin Clarisse Kosciuch.

She was located as of 8 p.m. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

