Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood school Assistant Principal has been placed on administrative leave after deputies said he blew a .20 blood alcohol level after crashing a vehicle.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Justin Leopard, was arrested on December 28, 2018 after crashing a vehicle.
Leopard is the Assistant Principal at Edgewood Middle School in Greenwood, Greenwood School District 52 confirmed.
According to deputies the accident happened on Highway 174 and Toogoodoo Road.
Deputies say when they arrived, a 2007 Chevy Silverado was crashed into a tree on the side of 174. Deputies say they found tire marks in the dirt leading to the tree approximately 120 feet from Toogoodo Road.
When deputies arrived, they said EMS was on scene treating Leopard who was sitting in the passenger side of the vehicle, but EMS crews told deputies that when they arrived on scene, Leopard was attempting to back the vehicle out of the tree.
Deputies say they observed several bottles of unopened fireball whiskey across the passenger seat and floor board.
After refusing EMS treatment and saying he wasn't injured, deputies say Leopard attempted to stand on his own but immediately fell down.
Deputies say that Leopard demonstrated slurred speech, the inability to stand on his own, and lacked the comprehension to answer basic questions.
According to deputies, Leopard refused to perform a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI and transported to Center Point Medical Facility for treatment. Once medically cleared, Leopard was transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Once there, deputies say Leopard blew a .20 and was charged accordingly.
Greenwood School District 52 released this statement on Jan. 8, 2019:
Officials of Greenwood County School District 52 were recently made aware that, on December 27, 2018, Edgewood Middle School Assistant Principal Justin Leopard was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place outside of the District and no students were involved in the events leading to Mr. Leopard’s arrest. Mr. Leopard has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation of the incident. As this involves a confidential personnel matter, the District will make no further comment at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.