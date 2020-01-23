SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Oconee County say they have arrested a second suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that sent a homeless man to the hospital earlier this month.
Wednesday, 39-year-old Justin Patrick Picard was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
On January 16, deputies named Picard as a second suspect in the shooting. Deputies said one teen had already been charged in the case.
Robert Martain Robertson, 18, of Seneca was arrested on those same charges a day earlier.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies arrived on D Street to find the victim, a homeless man, bleeding. They were able to use a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until the victim could be airlifted to AnMed hospital.
Deputies believe Robertson pulled the trigger but said Picard is suspected of "being present during the shooting of the victim, accomplishing the crime as an accomplice, which also implicates Picard as being armed with a deadly weapon," per a news release.
Deputies say Picard was arrested on January 22 following a traffic stop near Seneca and taken into custody without incident.
