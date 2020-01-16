SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday a second man is wanted in a Utica Mill Hill shooting that sent a homeless man to the hospital. On Wednesday, deputies said a teen had been charged in the case.
Deputies said they are searching for Justin Picard, 39, who is also known as Patrick "Hype" Wallace, of Seneca. Picard is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon.
Robert Martain Robertson, 18, of Seneca was arrested on those same charges a day earlier.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday. Deputies arrived on D Street to find the victim, a homeless man, bleeding. They were able to use a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until the victim could be airlifted to AnMed hospital.
Deputies believe Robertson pulled the trigger but said Picard is suspected of "being present during the shooting of the victim, accomplishing the crime as an accomplice, which also implicates Picard as being armed with a deadly weapon," per a news release.
Deputies ask anyone with information on Picard's location to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS - National Weather Service confirms 5 tornadoes in the Upstate Saturday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.