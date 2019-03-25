SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Two men are facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Spartanburg County, the Sheriff's office said in a media release.
Deputies said they stopped the driver on I-85 north around mile marker 7 on Saturday, March 23rd.
According to an incident report, a deputy making the stop said the driver and a passenger in the car had both been drinking beer.
He said he noticed the car speeding and swerving into other lanes.
The deputy said the driver, Efren Mencia Ramirez, sprayed Axe body spray into his mouth to mask the stench of alcohol on his breath.
Deputies said Ramirez did not have a valid driver's license.
Deputies noticed a 12-pack of beer in the car with nearly all of the cans open.
Deputies said the driver claimed to have only drunk one beer.
One deputy said he later tested Ramirez and discovered he had a blood alcohol content of .15, nearly twice the legal limit.
Ramirez faces charges of driving without a license, no proof of insurance, open container violation and driving under the influence. Deputies charged the passenger in the car with open container.
