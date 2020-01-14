SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a teen has been arrested after a shooting on Monday in the Utica Mill Hill area.
Deputies said Robert Martain Robertson, 18, of Seneca was arrested just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Deputies arrived on D Street to find the victim, a homeless man, bleeding. They were able to use a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding until the victim could be airlifted to AnMed hospital.
Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
