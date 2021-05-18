GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said their deputies and K9 Unit are currently tracking a suspect off of Highway 25 North after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Graham said a vehicle was reported as stolen at the 7-11 convenience store at Highway 25 North and Northside Drive.
Graham said South Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in which the suspect fled on foot.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
