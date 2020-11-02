COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - DHEC on Monday said testing had confirmed 785 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina and that the state had seen 10 additional deaths.
With the latest numbers, South Carolina has seen 170,048 confirmed cases and 3,697 confirmed deaths.
Greenville saw the highest number of the new daily cases with 136.
