SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County emergency dispatchers said deputies were called to investigate a reported stabbing at an apartment complex.
Dispatch said the incident was reported at Quail Pointe on East Blackstock Road.
One person was transported from the scene via ambulance.
No other details were immediately available.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office for additional information.
MORE NEWS - All 4 suspects sought in shooting death of Georgia deputy now in custody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.