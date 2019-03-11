ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A Buncombe County man has been sentenced to a minimum of 23 years for the murder of a man in the area of West Asheville in December of 2016, the district attorney released.
Colton Halford will serve 276 to 344 months in the custody of the NC Division of Adult Corrections for the December 16, 2016 murder of Anthony Roper, the D.A. released.
Multiple witnesses stated that on the night of December 16, 2016, at a bar called 'One More Bar and Grill' on Patton Avenue, Colton Halford shot Anthony Roper once in the chest before turning his Glock 42 .380 handgun on himself and discharged the firearm under his own chin.
Roper died at the scene.
Halford survived the suicide attempt and suffered multiple fractures to facial bones, complex lacerations to the tongue and oral cavity and other lasting injuries, authorities say.
Evidence showed at the time of the shootings, Halford’s blood alcohol level was .288 – approaching four-times the legal limit. The presence of benzodiazepines was also detected in his blood.
A defense psychiatric expert gave the opinion that on the date of the offense Halford was suffering from the effects of intoxication of both alcohol and anxiety medication, untreated panic disorder, and depression. Halford had recently attempted suicide on a prior occasion, the defense noted.
At the bar, Halford went with a friend, where he saw his ex-fiancee with another man - Anthony Roper.
Halford's friend, who was present, told Halford to leave in order to avoid a confrontation with his ex-fiancee.
Halford then exited the front door of the bar and later re-entered the bar through another door.
Halford immediately produced the handgun, and shot Roper once in the chest.
The friend present then pushed Halford back out the front door, at which time Halford shot himself under his chin, authorities say.
Halford was transported to Mission Hospital and treated. His attorney stated that Halford has no remaining recollection of the shootings.
