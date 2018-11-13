PHILADELPHIA, PA (FOX Carolina) - A woman has been arrested in Iowa accused of illegally “debarking” dogs in Pennsylvania earlier this year, according to CBS Philadelphia.
Denise Felling was arrested. She is accused of performing the illegal procedure at a breeder’s home in May.
Officials said Felling performed the procedure by shoving a rod-like object down the throats of at least four dogs.
According to a Philly.com report, this process permanently damages the dog’s vocal cords.
A total of 15 dogs were seized from the home.
Felling’s veterinarian license was revoked in Iowa, and never obtained one in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.