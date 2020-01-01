GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The float featuring a Greenville man during the Rose Parade received the parades Judges Award on Wednesday.
Greenville native Kyle Carter rode on the Donate Life float alongside 25 others who received an organ donations when their life depended on it.
At only three months old, Kyle was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a disease that only affects infants and can lead to liver failure if not treated. After an unsuccessful surgery, a liver transplant was his only hope. But after a short waiting period, doctors finally found a match.
Twenty two years later, he still celebrates life and honors his donor. Today, Kyle is a senior at Pfeiffer University in North Carolina studying sports management. He also is a member of the baseball team.
Kyle was one of 26 recipients from across the country represented at the parade on New Years Day.
The float was awarded the Judges Award for Donate Life for for "most outstanding design and dramatic impact" during the parade on Wendesday.
Donate Life said their float gives a chance for families to honor their loved ones and provide hope to others. The float's theme was "Light in the Darkness," highlighting Southeast Asia's Festival of Lights to reflect the message of hope. Organ donation is often the first spark of light families see in their darkest moments, Donate Life said.
Click here to see a list of all the 2020 Donate Life float honorees.
In addition to the recipients and living donors who rode on the float, it also included 44 memorial floral portraits honoring donors who are no longer with us. Donate Life said they hope the float will inspire others to register as organ, eye and tissue donors because it could save a life just like Kyle's. To honor his donor, Kyle named his younger sister Kelli Anne.
To register as an organ donor, visit donatelifesc.org or visit the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
