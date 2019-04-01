GENERIC - Power outage 1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A utility truck is en route to restore downed power lines along SC Hwy 290, the SCDOT reports.

North Rutherford road is also currently closed due to down power lines, the SCDOT reports. 

Officials say a detour is in place, and crews are working to fix it. 

