Dr. Randall Gary named new Spartanburg County Dist. 5 superintendent

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Spartanburg District Five Board of Trustees has unanimously approved Dr. Randall Gary as the next Superintendent of Spartanburg District Five Schools. Dr. Gary comes to District Five from Lexington School District Three in Batesburg-Leesville, SC, where he has served as Superintendent since 2015. He replaces longtime Superintendent Dr. Scott Turner, who retires at the end of June, after leading District Five for 15 years.
Dr. Gary was selected following an intensive search process that began earlier this year, by gathering input from key stakeholders, including district employees, students, parents and community members. One of four finalists, he made a tremendous impression during meetings with administrators, teachers, students, and public forums with community members. “In a very talented field of candidates, Dr. Gary’s experience, professionalism, and approachability made him the best choice to lead District Five,” says Board Chairman Rick Eitel. “We are confident he will build on Dr. Turner’s legacy and believe he is the right person to lead District Five into the future.”
Dr. Gary began his career in the classroom teaching middle school math in Columbia, SC, before later being promoted to Dean of Students, Assistant Principal and Principal. In 2013, he received the call to Lexington School District Three, to serve as Assistant Superintendent of Personnel and Operations, prior to being named Superintendent of that district. Under his leadership, Lexington Three increased its four year graduation rate nearly six points in two years, began an Early College program, implemented a 1:1 technology initiative for 2nd-12th grade students, and had the district’s first-ever “Palmetto’s Finest” award given to one of its schools.
Dr. Gary will begin work in District Five on July 1, 2019.
“I am honored and excited to join the Spartanburg District Five family and look forward to continuing and expanding upon the legacy of excellence that has been established,” he says. “I had the opportunity to meet many dedicated students and faculty during the selection process and eagerly anticipate working with them as we live out the motto, ‘Every Child, Every Day’”.
