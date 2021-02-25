TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reported Thursday morning that 1,858 customers were without power in the Taylors area.
Duke's online outage map showed that an area along Howell Road between E. North St. and Wade Hampton Boulevard was affected.
Duke said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging power equipment just after 10 a.m.
The service was restored by the afternoon.
