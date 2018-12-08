(FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Duncan Police Department reached out to us Saturday morning to say the Duncan Lyman Wellford Parade has been rescheduled.
Officers say due to the anticipated winter weather, the parade will now be held Saturday December 15 at 10 a.m.
The City of Fountain Inn will also be cancelling their Christmas event tonight. They want to let residents know that all activities will be cancelled due to the threat of weather.
