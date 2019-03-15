Duncan, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) --A Duncan man received a 20-year prison sentence today for stabbing another man to death, Spartanburg County officials released.
Lawton L. Holloway, 49, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime at the conclusion of a five-day jury trial before Circuit Judge Keith Kelly. Holloway stabbed Jeremy Edgar Bell, 33, of Lansdowne Road, to death on Aug. 31, 2017.
The crime was reported about 6 a.m. at a Buckingham Road home near Duncan. When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Bell on a living room floor with 14 stab wounds.
Holloway wasn’t at the crime scene when deputies but he arrived a short time later with blood stains on his shoes and clothing. Holloway reported that he stabbed Bell in an act of self-defense. Deputies couldn’t find anything to substantiate the claim. Deputies said Holloway appeared to be under the influence of alcohol during their initial conversation with him.
The investigation revealed that Holloway, Bell and Holloway’s girlfriend knew each other and met at a local bar & grill hours before the homicide. The group moved to Holloway’s Buckingham Road home as the evening wore on. The girlfriend testified that she slept through the attack of Holloway on Bell.
Deputy Solicitor Derrick Bulsa and Assistant Solicitor Lindsey Overby utilized witness testimony, forensic evidence and law enforcement body camera video to prove their case.
Halloway’s prior criminal record includes multiple convictions for driving under the influence.
