EASLEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Easley Police Department took to Facebook to ask for public assistance identifying a driver in a single vehicle accident, who abandoned their vehicle Saturday night, police say.
The accident took place on West Main Street between Fleetwood Drive and Cumberland Avenue, the Easley Police Department says.
If anyone has any information about the driver, please call the Easley Police Department at (864) 859-4025.
