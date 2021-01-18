MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A former mayor of the South Carolina city of Myrtle Beach has died of complications from COVID-19. The city's website says John Rhodes died Saturday night. Rhodes served as mayor from January 2006 through December 2017. The news comes as the health department in South Carolina reports 4,584 newly confirmed cases and 76 new confirmed deaths. Those figures, posted Sunday, were current as of midnight Friday. The latest number push the total number of confirmed cases in the state over 350,000.
