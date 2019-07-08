GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – A family is searching for a man who reportedly missed work on Monday and has not been heard from since Saturday evening.
Alison McGill said she is trying to track down Patrick McGill. She said she reported him missing to the Greer Police Department.
“It’s been 24 hours since anyone has gotten a response from him that I know,” Alison McGill posted on Facebook Sunday. “He has 3 daughters and they need their daddy. He was supposed to be here this morning to spend the day with them and he doesn’t skip time with his girls.”
Alison said Patrick may be driving a 2010 Chevy Equinox with SC license plate HXT-162.
“He has a ‘Don McGill’ frame around the license plate and a black decal with a star and the word Starling on the back,” Alison said.
Alison asks anyone with information on Patrick’s whereabouts to call her at 803-501-1780.
Greer police confirmed a missing person's report for Patrick McGill, 34, was taken earlier Monday morning. The last time that Patrick was reported to be seen was around midnight on July 6 and the last contact via his cell phone was on July 7 around 5 p.m., police said.
Patrick is 5’11” tall, 120 pounds, and has brown hair.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.
MORE NEWS - America's Got Talent star to perform at FREE concert in Woodruff park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.