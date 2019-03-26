ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Fire Department responded Monday night to several overturned rail cars near Lyman Street in the River Arts District, they reported over social media.
The overturned cars had no contents, Fire officials say.
Nofolk Southern, a transport company, responded to the scene and is now investigating.
Asheville Fire Department cleared the scene by 9 p.m.
Lyman Street is closed but will reopen shortly.
