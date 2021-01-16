GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - People across the Upstate, especially the northern Upstate, are seeing flurries!
Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent said no accumulations are expected in the Upstate because temperatures are in the 40s. She said any snow outside the mountains will be brief Saturday afternoon. Snow will wind down for mountains late Saturday evening.
Kendra said wind chills will range from 25 in the mountains to 35 in the Upstate during the afternoon hours Saturday. The wind will settle down Saturday night with lows dropping into the 20s area-wide.
Sunday is looking sunny and colder than normal for this time of year with highs reaching 42-50. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will arrive Monday, and could bring some light snow showers to the mountains.
The Upstate will keep the cold nights into next week, with a slow warm up toward Wednesday and Thursday.
