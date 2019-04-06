GREENVILLE, S.C (FOX CAROLINA) -- Clemson Tigers fans will see former offensive guard, team captain and first-team All-ACC selection Eric Mac Lain on ACC Network Fridays and Saturdays in the fall.
He will contribute to studio coverage with analysis of the conference’s season-long football action.
ACCN is the new, 24/7 national platform that will launch on August 22, 2019. One week later, Clemson will kick off ACCN’s football slate on August 29 when it hosts Georgia Tech in the season-opening game for both teams.
Mac Lain said, “It was a privilege to play at Clemson and compete in the ACC, and I’m blessed to now have this opportunity to cover football as part of ACCN.I look forward to being a part of the ACCN family while helping to bring an unprecedented amount of content and events to our fans.”
Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.
