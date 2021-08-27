Summerville at Gaffney

Summerville at Gaffney high school football game Friday Night Blitz (FOX CAROLINA/ Aug. 27, 2021). 

Friday Night Blitz: High School Football Week 1

1 of 41

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school  tonight. Teams are back in action for Week One across the Upstate, and Friday Night Blitz is back on the air at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.

Our Game of the week is Boiling Springs at Dorman, the Bulldogs vs. the Cavaliers.

Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.

FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:

  • Anderson at Southside Christian
  • Greenville at Wade Hampton
  • Byrnes at Chapman
  • Easley at Daniel
  • Summerville at Gaffney
  • Boiling Springs at Dorman
  • BHP at Powdersville
  • Woodruff at Hillcrest
  • Spartanburg at Mauldin
  • Wren at T.L. Hanna

Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:

  • Branchville at Calhoun Falls Charter
  • Green Sea-Floyd's at Blacksburg
  • St. Joseph's at Buford
  • Christ Church at Landrum
  • Berea at Liberty
  • Abbeville at Newberry
  • Ware Shoals at Ninety Six
  • Dixie at Crescent
  • Chesnee at Broome
  • Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Atlanta) at Pendleton
  • Palmetto at Seneca 
  • Emerald at Greenwood
  • Clinton at Laurens
  • Eastside at Pickens
  • Riverside at JL Mann
  • Westside at Summerville
  • Southside at Woodmont

These games have been canceled:

  • Dutch Fork at Gaffney
  • West-Oak @ Carolina 
  • John's Creek (Georgia) at Travelers Rest
  • Greer at Blue Ridge

Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz  page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.