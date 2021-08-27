Belton-Honea at Powdersville high school football game (FOX CAROLINA/ Aug. 27, 2021).
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It's another week of high school tonight. Teams are back in action for Week One across the Upstate, and Friday Night Blitz is back on the air at 10:30 and on FoxCarolina.com to cover the highlights.
Our Game of the week is Boiling Springs at Dorman, the Bulldogs vs. the Cavaliers.
Tune in at 10:30 p.m. for highlights from the Game of the Week and many more match-ups.
FOX Carolina crews will also be at the following games to film highlights:
Anderson at Southside Christian
Greenville at Wade Hampton
Byrnes at Chapman
Easley at Daniel
Summerville at Gaffney
Boiling Springs at Dorman
BHP at Powdersville
Woodruff at Hillcrest
Spartanburg at Mauldin
Wren at T.L. Hanna
Friday Night Blitz will also include score updates from the following games:
Branchville at Calhoun Falls Charter
Green Sea-Floyd's at Blacksburg
St. Joseph's at Buford
Christ Church at Landrum
Berea at Liberty
Abbeville at Newberry
Ware Shoals at Ninety Six
Dixie at Crescent
Chesnee at Broome
Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Atlanta) at Pendleton
Palmetto at Seneca
Emerald at Greenwood
Clinton at Laurens
Eastside at Pickens
Riverside at JL Mann
Westside at Summerville
Southside at Woodmont
These games have been canceled:
Dutch Fork at Gaffney
West-Oak @ Carolina
John's Creek (Georgia) at Travelers Rest
Greer at Blue Ridge
Tune in to Friday Night Blitz at 10:30 or visit our Friday Night Blitz page for slideshows, scores, videos, and more.
