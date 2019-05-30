GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Furman University announced that Athletic Director Mike Buddie is leaving to become the athletics director at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Buddie has been the athletics director at Furman since 2015. His last day at Furman will be June 28.
Buddie released this statement via a university spokesperson:
“My four years at Furman have been transformational for me, both personally and professionally. The opportunity to work with exceptional people and remarkable student- athletes on a daily basis has been most rewarding. To be a part of President Davis’ leadership team during the launch of The Furman Advantage was a great learning experience and impactful to me on many levels. I will miss the campus and Greenville, but I'm thrilled to be moving on to another incredible institution in West Point.”
