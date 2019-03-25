GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Gaffney City Fire Department responded to a head on collision along North Limestone Street just after midnight, on Monday, they posted on their Facebook page.
On arrival, crews said they found on vehicle overturned and in a ravine. The occupant of the vehicle was trapped underneath.
Due to the location of the vehicle it took crews just over an hour to free the occupant using air bags and hydraulic rescue tools, fire officials said.
The identify and condition of the occupant have not been released.
Gaffney Fire Department officials said the entire operation was a joint effort between their department, the Blacksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Upstate EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
