GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Gaffney Police are now investigating a possible shooting in the Carver Street and Poplar Springs Road area, they confirmed to FOX Carolina.
One victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the side, Gaffney Police say.
Detectives are processing the scene, so details are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more information.
MORE NEWS
Greenville Co. Schools: Administrators investigating racially charged social media post allegedly posted by Hillcrest High student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.