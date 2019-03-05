SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Former Lady Gamecock and WNBA pro-basketball player, A’ja Wilson will be visiting a local Bojangles in Simpsonville, South Carolina this week, the company released to media.
On Thursday, March 7th, A’ja Wilson – a South Carolina Gamecock alum who helped lead the team to the 2017 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship – will visit the Bojangles’ restaurant located on 2527 Woodruff Road in Simpsonville.
Wilson will serve customers for a fundraiser for her nonprofit organization the A’ja Wilson Foundation. The foundation brings awareness and fosters resources to children growing up with dyslexia, as well as anti-bullying.
The fast food company says Wilson will make Bojangles’ famous buttermilk biscuits, and work the drive-thru during a two-hour window from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, 20% of all sales during the two-hour window will benefit the A’ja Wilson Foundation.
Wilson recently completed her first season playing in the WNBA, where she was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft. She was named an all-star and won the league’s Rookie of the Year award.
