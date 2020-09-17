COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced Thursday that Collin Hill will be the starting quarterback when the Gamecocks face Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 26, in their season opener.
Hill, a graduate transfer from Colorado State University, edged out Ryan Hilinski for the starting nod, head coach Will Muschamp said.
The 6'4", 222-pound Hill has appeared in 18 games including 11 starts during his career while battling through three ACL injuries. He has completed 263-of-433 passes for 3,323 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
Muschamp released this statement on the decision:
"Collin Hill will start the game against Tennessee. I thought both guys had outstanding training camps. We can win with both guys, bottom line. Ryan's had a really good camp. Obviously, there was an advantage for Collin playing for Coach (Mike) Bobo before. Schematically there are some things that helped him. But we can win with both guys. We've got confidence in both guys and, as I told them and our entire football team, we're going into the unknown. We've got to have all hands on deck ready to play. Luke Doty has gotten more reps at the quarterback position, because what if we do lose Collin and Ryan to a COVID situation? We've got to have a bunch of guys ready to play in the game, but Collin will start for us.
It was a very difficult decision. You look at our three scrimmages, which are the three benchmarks really in the evaluation. Ryan was the player of the day in the first one; Collin was in the second. Both of them played extremely well in the third. It was very difficult, a hard decision, but that's the decision that we made. As I've said before, we can win with both guys. We have great confidence in both guys and both guys know that."
MORE NEWS - 2 Wade Hampton High School Students die following crash Monday night
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.