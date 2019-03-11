GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Drivers should expect detours starting late this Monday night at the Gateway project area, officials told FOX Carolina.
On March 11, I-85 Northbound and the I-85 Northbound ramp to I-385 Northbound will be closed to allow for a crane move and a bridge cap removal, public relations officials told media.
Motorists should also expect north bound left lane closures nightly from mile marker 77 to 78 along with left lane closures from mile marker 93 to 97. These closures are weather dependent and occur nightly through Friday night.
SOUTHBOUND CLOSURES
Traffic will be detoured to I-385 Southbound at Exit 51B, sent to turn around on Woodruff Road at Exit 35 to I-385 Northbound, then returned to I-85 Northbound at Exit 36A.
Traffic officials say this closure will last from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Motorists can also anticipate nightly lane closures southbound as well with left lane closures nightly between mile markers 93 and 97.
These closures are weather dependent and occur nightly through Friday night.
RELATED:
Deputies arrest Inman man accused of shooting at troopers during Spartanburg County chase
Troopers: Overturned tractor trailer blocking lane of SC 101 near I-85
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.