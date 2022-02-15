STEPHENS COUNTY, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said one person was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Stephens County.
Officials said the situation began when a Stephens County deputy attempted to pull a driver over on Yearwood Road in Toccoa at around 1:17 p.m. According to officials, the driver refused to stop, and deputies began to chase after them. The suspect eventually wrecked at Broad River Road in Toccoa and began to come towards the deputy on foot.
During a struggle between the suspect and deputy, officials said the deputy's gun came out of the holster, and they began to fight over it. Eventually, the deputy got ahold of the gun and shot the suspect one time, according to officials.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said the GBI's investigation is active and ongoing. They added that they plan to give the case file to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review after the investigation is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.