Fountain Inn, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A new high school is coming to town. Greenville County School leaders broke ground on the new Fountain Inn High School Tuesday morning. Construction has been going on for eight weeks.
It's part of a reassignment plan the school board approved last month. Greenville's largest schools, Mauldin and Hillcrest High, have experienced major population growth. Fountain Inn High School will help alleviate the overcrowding.
The new high school will offer college-level courses, as well as an Institute for Automation and Engineering. One thousand students are expected to enroll when the school opens, but the school will have a max capacity of 2,000 students.
Fountain Inn High School will open for ninth graders August 2021, then they'll add a grade each year.
