GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says it is searching for a missing woman they say is in danger.
Deputies say that Lisa Marie Hagerty has been missing since December 8 when she was released from the Greenville County Detention Center shortly after 8:00 pm. According to deputies, Hagerty is in danger due to a health concern.
GCSO says that Hagerty measures at around five feet, seven inches tall with short brown hair.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Office at 864-271-5210.
