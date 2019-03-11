Charles Anthony Pittman mug
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Friday March 8th, Greenville Police officers responded to an apartment complex along Villa Road in response to a woman standing outside and screaming, police say.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male trying to leave the area, police say.

When questioning the individual, officer quickly realized he was the suspect involved.

Officers ran his information, and it identified him as 31-year-old, Charles Anthony Pittman.

Pittman was then arrested for a previous warrant out of Greenville County.

Further investigation revealed that a domestic violence situation had occurred.

Pittman was charged with Domestic Violence in the 3rd degree, police say. 

