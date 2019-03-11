GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Friday March 8th, Greenville Police officers responded to an apartment complex along Villa Road in response to a woman standing outside and screaming, police say.
When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male trying to leave the area, police say.
When questioning the individual, officer quickly realized he was the suspect involved.
Officers ran his information, and it identified him as 31-year-old, Charles Anthony Pittman.
Pittman was then arrested for a previous warrant out of Greenville County.
Further investigation revealed that a domestic violence situation had occurred.
Pittman was charged with Domestic Violence in the 3rd degree, police say.
MORE NEWS
This wholesome internet challenge dares you to clean up litter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.