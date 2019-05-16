GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor stated Christopher Lee Oliver, 45, pleaded guilty to murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and two counts of carjacking in court today.
Evidence presented at the plea established that in June 17th, 2017, deputies responded to reports of a carjacking on Hartwick Lane.
Deputies located Oliver driving northbound on I-385 towards Greenville at a high rate of speed, he eventually stopped downtown.
Police later searched his home and found his mother stabbed to death.
Investigation revealed that the defendant stabbed his mother to death, and then fled the residence and carjacked the neighbors as they arrived home, officials say.
