Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police Department is warning Upstate residents, after a bag of ecstasy was found on the ground at a convenience store on Haywood Road.
Using a plastic glove, the store manager secured the bag and contacted police.
Police are warning that the big problem with this particular ecstasy is that it resembles candy, making it easier for children to obtain.
Greenville Police Department asks that if you see something similar to this, to call them immediately.
